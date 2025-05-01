Problem L2.1
Huntington's disease is characterized by a loss of normal inhibition mediated by the basal nuclei. Predict the symptoms you are likely to see with this disease.
Problem L2.2
How could you tell the difference between an injury that damaged the cerebellum and one that damaged the basal nuclei?
Problem L2.3
Why do injuries to the hippocampus interfere with the formation of new declarative memories but do not impact memories already encoded in long-term memory? Why do such injuries not affect the formation of nondeclarative memories?
Problem L3.1
Ms. Norris is brought to the emergency department with injuries to the posterior of her head resulting from a motor vehicle accident. Which lobes of the cerebrum likely sustained injuries? Predict the main signs and symptoms you will see resulting from the injury to these cerebral lobes.
Problem L3.2
On further examination, Ms. Norris is shown to be in a state of unarousable unconsciousness, or coma. Which area or system of the brain is likely damaged? Explain.
Problem L3.3
In a diving accident, Arlene damages the left side of her upper thoracic spinal cord. On which side of the body will she lose: muscle control, tactile sensation, and pain sensation? Explain.
Problem L3.4
A new diet wonder drug is designed to block the release of orexins. How might this cause weight loss? Predict the potential adverse effects that might come from blocking orexin release.
Problem 1
The central nervous system is responsible for:
a. Integrative functions
b. Sensory functions
c. Motor functions
d. Both b and c are correct
Problem 2a
Mark the following statements about the brain as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Humans use only 10% of their brains.
Problem 2b
Mark the following statements about the brain as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The four main components of the brain are the cerebrum, the diencephalon, the cerebellum, and the brainstem.
Problem 2c
Mark the following statements about the brain as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The right and left lateral ventricles are the largest of the ventricles in the brain and are located in the diencephalon.
Problem 2d
Mark the following statements about the brain as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The cerebrum is responsible for our basic, involuntary functions and reflexes.
Problem 4
Which statement about cerebral white matter is false?
a. Commissural fibers connect the right and left cerebral hemispheres.
b. Projection fibers connect the cerebral cortex of one hemisphere with structures in the other hemisphere.
c. The corpus callosum is the largest bundle of white matter in the brain.
d. Association fibers connect the gyri of the cerebral cortex with one another.
Problem 5a
Mark the following statements about the cerebral cortex as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The neocortex is the 'newest' component of the cerebral cortex from an evolutionary perspective.
Problem 5b
Mark the following statements about the cerebral cortex as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The cerebral cortex is composed of white matter.
Problem 5c
Mark the following statements about the cerebral cortex as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The primary visual cortex is located in the occipital lobe.
Problem 5d
Mark the following statements about the cerebral cortex as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The prefrontal cortex is located in the frontal lobe and is concerned with movement.
Problem 6
The central sulcus separates the:
a. Parietal and temporal lobes
b. Parietal and occipital lobes
c. Frontal and temporal lobes
d. Frontal and parietal lobes
Problem 9
What structure forms cerebrospinal fluid? How does this occur?
Problem 10
Explain the importance of the blood brain barrier, and list the structures that form it.
Problem 11a
Mark the following statements about the spinal cord as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The spinal cord functions as a relay and processing station.
Problem 11b
Mark the following statements about the spinal cord as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The spinal cord extends from the foramen magnum to the level between the first and second lumbar vertebrae.
Problem 11c
Mark the following statements about the spinal cord as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The epidural space around the spinal cord is only a potential space.
Problem 11d
Mark the following statements about the spinal cord as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The posterior horn of spinal gray matter contains the cell bodies of motor neurons.
Problem 11e
Mark the following statements about the spinal cord as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The corticospinal tracts are the main sensory tracts in the spinal cord.
Problem 12
The tracts of the posterior columns decussate in the ________, whereas the tracts of the anterolateral system decussate in the ________.
Problem 13
Which parts of the body have the greatest amount of space dedicated to them in the primary somatosensory cortex? Why?
Problem 14
Which of the following statements is false?
a. The spinothalamic tracts are part of the anterolateral system.
b. Pain, temperature, and crude touch stimuli are carried by the anterolateral system.
c. Descending pathways from the brain and spinal cord can make the spinal cord less receptive to pain stimuli.
d. The thalamus serves as the 'gateway' for entry of all special sensory stimuli into the cerebral cortex, with the exception of audition (hearing).
Problem 15
The cell bodies of upper motor neurons reside in the ________ and function to ________, whereas the cell bodies of lower motor neurons reside in the ________ and function to ________.
Problem 16
Label the following components of the corticospinal tracts with numbers 1 through 6, with 1 being the origin of the tracts and 6 their destination.
_____ Medullary pyramids where most fibers decussate.
_____ Anterior horn of the spinal gray matter.
_____ Midbrain and pons.
_____ Upper motor neurons in the primary motor and premotor cortices.
_____ Corona radiata and internal capsule.
_____ Lateral funiculus of the spinal cord.
Ch. 12 The Central Nervous System
