12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
Problem 11.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements about the general functions of the nervous system is false?
a. The three primary functions of the nervous system include sensory, integrative, and motor functions.
b. The integrative functions of the nervous system are its processing functions.
c. Sensory stimuli are transmitted on sensory efferent fibers to a sensory receptor.
d. Motor functions are carried out by fibers that carry signals to an effector.
