12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
Problem 12.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements about the cerebral cortex as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The neocortex is the “newest” component of the cerebral cortex from an evolutionary perspective.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
11
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 24 videos