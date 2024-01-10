12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
Problem 12.4a
Which statement about cerebral white matter is false?
a. Commissural fibers connect the right and left cerebral hemispheres.
b. Projection fibers connect the cerebral cortex of one hemisphere with structures in the other hemisphere.
c. The corpus callosum is the largest bundle of white matter in the brain.
d. Association fibers connect the gyri of the cerebral cortex with one another.
