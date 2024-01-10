d. Association fibers connect the gyri of the cerebral cortex with one another.

c. The corpus callosum is the largest bundle of white matter in the brain.

b. Projection fibers connect the cerebral cortex of one hemisphere with structures in the other hemisphere.

a. Commissural fibers connect the right and left cerebral hemispheres.

Which statement about cerebral white matter is false?

