Problem L2.1
Predict the effects of a pancreatic tumor that secretes insulin. How would the effects change if the tumor secreted glucagon instead?
Problem L2.2
Females with hormone-secreting tumors of the adrenal cortex occasionally develop male secondary sex characteristics. Explain why this may happen.
Problem L2.3
A patient has a brain tumor that necessitates removal of his pituitary gland. Will its removal affect production of ADH and oxytocin? Explain.
Problem L3.A1
Ms. Reczkiewicz has her thyroid gland removed to treat hyperthyroidism. Her condition is stable after surgery, but one day later she develops symptoms of severe hypocalcemia. What has happened? How would you correct this problem?
Problem L3.A2
A new diet guru claims hypersecretion of cortisol is the reason why so many people are obese. He is marketing a dietary supplement that is supposedly able to block cortisol secretion and lead to weight loss. How would cortisol hypersecretion cause weight gain? Would blocking normal cortisol secretion lead to weight loss? Why or why not?
Problem L3.A3
Let's say that the dietary supplement in question 2 actually works and successfully blocks cortisol secretion. Could this drug potentially be harmful? Predict its effects on overall homeostasis.
Problem L3.A4
Mr. Montez is a patient with type I diabetes mellitus. He presents with dizziness, rapid breathing, confusion, and weakness. You find out that he forgot to inject his normal dose of insulin this morning. Will his blood glucose concentration be normal? Explain. Your colleague suggests that Mr. Montez needs to ingest some sugar. Is this going to help him? Why or why not?
Problem L3.B5
What has likely happened to the pH of Mr. Montez's blood? What does this mean about the hydrogen ion concentration in his blood? How will his buffer systems respond to this change in pH?
Problem L3.B6
You have read that aldosterone causes sodium ion retention from the kidneys. How would blocking aldosterone secretion decrease the amount of water retained from the fluid in the kidneys?
Problem 1a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The cells of the nervous system communicate via action potentials, whereas the cells of the endocrine system communicate via hormones.
Problem 1b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Autocrine signals affect the same cells that secrete them.
Problem 1c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The pancreas, thyroid gland, and parathyroid glands secrete neurohormones.
Problem 1d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Steroid hormones are hydrophilic molecules that bind to plasma membrane proteins as part of a second-messenger system.
Problem 1e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The secretion of most hormones is regulated by a negative feedback system.
Problem 2
Which of the following is not a potential effect that a hormone could have on its target cell?
a. Activating genes in the DNA
b. Stimulating cellular division
c. Altering the permeability of the plasma membrane
d. All of the above are potential effects of a hormone on its target cell.
Problem 3
Which of the following hormones is/are produced by the posterior pituitary?
a. Antidiuretic hormone
b. Oxytocin
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Problem 4
How does ADH affect the amount of water in the body, and how does it accomplish this? How does this affect the osmolarity of the blood?
Problem 5
Hypothalamic releasing and inhibiting hormones are released into the _____ system and affect secretion from the _____ gland.
Problem 6
List the target tissues and effects of the following anterior pituitary gland hormones.
a. Thyroid-stimulating hormone
b. Adrenocorticotropic hormone
c. Prolactin
d. Gonadotropins
e. Growth hormone
Problem 7
The thyroid gland consists of:
a. Follicle cells that secrete calcitonin
b. Spherical thyroid follicles that contain iodine-containing colloid
c. Parafollicular cells that produce thyroid hormones
d. Spherical thyroid follicles that surround parathyroid hormone–secreting cells
Problem 8
Which of the following is not an effect of thyroid hormones?
a. Regulation of the metabolic rate
b. Promotion of growth and development
c. Thermoregulation
d. Synergism with the parasympathetic nervous system
Problem 9a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
About 90% of the thyroid hormone produced is triiodothyronine (T3).
Problem 9b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Thyroxine (T4) is the more active of the two thyroid hormone
Problem 9c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Thyroid hormones are produced by follicle cells.
Problem 9d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Iodine atoms are a key component of parathyroid hormone.
Problem 9e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Excess secretion of thyroid hormones produces weight gain, cold intolerance, and slow heart rate.
Problem 10
A rise in free T3 and T4 would be expected to produce a(n) ______ in TRH and TSH secretion. A decrease in free T3 and T4 would be expected to produce a(n) _____ a(n)_____in TRH and TSH secretion.
Problem 11
Which of the following statements correctly describes the role of parathyroid hormone?
a. Parathyroid hormone regulates the metabolic rate.
b. Parathyroid hormone increases the blood calcium ion concentration.
c. Parathyroid hormone decreases the blood sodium ion concentration.
d. Parathyroid hormone causes water retention by the kidneys.
Problem 12
The outer part of the adrenal gland is the______, which secretes______. The inner part of the adrenal gland is the_____, which secretes ______.
Problem 13
Which of the following is not an effect of aldosterone?
a. Increased excretion of hydrogen ions from the fluid in the kidneys
b. Increased retention of sodium ions from the fluid in the kidneys
c. Increased retention of potassium ions from the fluid in the kidneys
d. Increased retention of water from the fluid in the kidneys
Ch. 16 The Endocrine System
Back