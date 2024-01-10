16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Which of the following statements correctly describes the role of parathyroid hormone?
a. Parathyroid hormone regulates the metabolic rate.
b. Parathyroid hormone increases the blood calcium ion concentration.
c. Parathyroid hormone decreases the blood sodium ion concentration.
d. Parathyroid hormone causes water retention by the kidneys.
