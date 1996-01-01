16. Endocrine System
Which of the following correctly describes the functions of the endocrine system?
a. Transport of blood through the body and through the lungs
b. Regulation of body functions through hormone secretion
c. Regulation of body functions through nerve impulses
d. Immunity and returning extra tissue fluid to the blood vessels
