16. Endocrine System
Endocrine Organs
Problem 16.7
The thyroid gland consists of:
a. follicle cells that secrete calcitonin.
b. spherical thyroid follicles that contain iodine-containing colloid.
c. parafollicular cells that produce thyroid hormones.
d. spherical thyroid follicles that surround parathyroid hormone–secreting cells.
