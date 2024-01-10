16. Endocrine System
Ms. Reczkiewicz has her thyroid gland removed to treat hyperthyroidism. Her condition is stable after surgery, but one day later she develops symptoms of severe hypocalcemia. What has happened? How would you correct this problem?
