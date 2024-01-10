16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Which of the following is not a potential effect that a hormone could have on its target cell?
a. Activating genes in the DNA
b. Stimulating cellular division
c. Altering the permeability of the plasma membrane
d. All of the above are potential effects of a hormone on its target cell.
