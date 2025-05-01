Problem L2.1
Explain why a severed artery spurts blood, whereas a severed vein merely leaks blood.
Problem L2.2
Explain why a person who is 7 feet tall is likely to have higher blood pressure than a person whose height is 4 feet.
Problem L2.3
Collagen vascular diseases weaken the collagen in the tunica externa of blood vessels. Predict the effects of such a disease.
Problem L3.1
You are babysitting two children who are having a contest to see who can hang upside-down for the longest time. At the end of the contest, both children feel dizzy and are worried they are sick. Explain to them why they feel this way and why the effect is only temporary. (Hint: Consider how the baroreceptor reflex responds when a person hangs upside-down.)
Problem L3.2
Mr. Gupta has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, which is characterized by the loss of plasma proteins such as albumin into the urine. What impact will this have on his colloid osmotic pressure? How will this affect the net filtration pressure in his capillary beds? What effect will this likely cause?
Problem L3.3a
Predict the effects of each of the following on systemic arterial blood pressure:
The practice of 'blood doping,' which increases the number of red blood cells in the blood
Problem L3.3b
Predict the effects of each of the following on systemic arterial blood pressure:
Caffeine consumption, which increases heart rate and causes vasoconstriction
Problem L3.4
Explain why the skin and lips of fair-skinned individuals may 'turn blue' in very cold weather.
Problem L3.5
Ms. Rodgers has been diagnosed with secretion of inappropriate ADH syndrome (SIADH). What effect will SIADH have on the amount of water in her body? What symptoms would you expect from this condition? How would it affect her blood pressure and net filtration pressure?
Problem 1a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Arteries are the exchange vessels of the cardiovascular system.
Problem 1b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The tunica intima is composed of a sheet of endothelium, connective tissue, and the internal elastic lamina.
Problem 1c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The tunica media consists of smooth muscle cells innervated by vasomotor nerves.
Problem 1d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Muscular arteries control blood flow at the tissue level.
Problem 1e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Veins have smaller lumens, more elastic fibers, and more smooth muscle than arteries.
Problem 2
Locations where vessels connect via collateral vessels are known as:
a. Thoroughfare channels
b. Metarterioles
c. Anastomoses
d. Venules
Problem 3
The carotid sinus contains:
a. Baroreceptors
b. Chemoreceptors
c. Metabolic controls
d. Smooth muscle cells
Problem 4
Which of the following factors would increase peripheral resistance?
a. Increased blood viscosity
b. Shorter vessel
c. Vasodilation
d. An increase in vessel radius
Problem 5
Which of the following would produce a decrease in blood pressure?
a. Increased cardiac output
b. Vasodilation
c. Vasoconstriction
d. Increased blood volume
Problem 6
The two pressures within the systemic arterial circuit are the_____ pressure and _____ pressure. The difference between these two pressures is the_____ pressure.
Problem 7
The lowest pressure in the systemic circuit occurs in the:
a. Arteries
b. Arterioles
c. Capillaries
d. Venules
e. Veins
Problem 8
Explain the mechanisms that assist in the return of venous blood to the heart.
Problem 9a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The sympathetic nervous system increases blood pressure in the short term by increasing cardiac output and peripheral resistance.
Problem 9b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
A sudden increase or decrease in blood pressure triggers the baroreceptor reflex, which is mediated by the medulla and the autonomic nervous system.
Problem 9c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Hormones that decrease blood volume and blood pressure include antidiuretic hormone and aldosterone.
Problem 9d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Angiotensin-II is a chemical that produces profound vasoconstriction.
Problem 9e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The kidneys control blood pressure directly through adjustment of blood volume.
Problem 10
Define each term:
a. Pressure gradient
b. Blood pressure
c. Blood flow
d. Resistance
Problem 11
Capillaries consist of:
a. Three thin tunics
b. Only a thin tunica intima with a well-developed internal elastic lamina
c. A thin sheet of endothelium with a basal lamina
d. Stratified epithelium
Problem 12
List three ways in which substances can cross the capillary wall.
Problem 13
Which of the following structures is the 'leakiest'?
a. Continuous capillary
b. Sinusoidal capillary
c. Precapillary sphincter
d. Fenestrated capillary
Ch. 18 The Cardiovascular System II: The Blood Vessels
Back