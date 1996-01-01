19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
Ms. Rodgers has been diagnosed with secretion of inappropriate ADH syndrome (SIADH). What effect will SIADH have on the amount of water in her body? What symptoms would you expect from this condition? How would it affect her blood pressure and net filtration pressure? (Connects to Chapter 16)
