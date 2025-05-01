Problem L3.3c
Predict the effects of each of the following on systemic arterial blood pressure:
Blood loss from a bleeding ulcer
Problem L2.1
Explain how blood, being a liquid, enables all its components (formed elements and plasma) to perform their functions.
Problem L2.2
Predict how abnormal hemoglobin proteins that contain only two iron ions, instead of four, would affect homeostasis.
Problem L2.3
The anticoagulant drug warfarin primarily disrupts the extrinsic/tissue factor coagulation pathway. Explain why disrupting only this pathway disrupts the entire coagulation cascade.
Problem L3.2
Mr. Jackson presents to the emergency room with a minor wound that has bled for several days. An examination of his medical history reveals that Mr. Jackson has hemophilia A, which is caused by a deficiency of factor VIII. Your co-worker suggests that you give Mr. Jackson some platelets to stop the bleeding. Will this help your patient? Why or why not?
Problem L3.3
Ms. Wu, whose blood type is O−, requires a blood transfusion. Her family members volunteer to donate blood. Their blood types are as follows: her son, type B−; her husband, type B+; her daughter, type O+. Which family members could safely donate blood to Ms. Wu? Who could not? Explain.
Problem L3.4
Elise is a 36-year-old woman who has volunteered to donate red bone marrow to a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant for aplastic anemia. The physician performing the bone marrow extraction is an intern, and it is her first time doing the procedure. She asks that you prepare a site on Elise's tibia for the procedure. Is this a good place for red bone marrow to be extracted, considering Elise's age? Why or why not? Can you suggest an alternative location? Explain.
Problem L2.4
Cirrhosis of the liver often reduces production of many types of plasma proteins, including albumin and clotting factors. Predict the effects on the body of decreased numbers of these proteins in the plasma. Would this also affect the number of γ-globulins in the plasma? Why or why not?
Problem L3.1
A blood sample from your patient shows that she has decreased numbers of neutrophils. Predict the effects of this condition. How would it differ if numbers of T lymphocytes were decreased instead?
Problem 1
Which of the following is not a formed element of blood?
a. Erythrocyte
b. Leukocyte
c. Mast cell
d. Platelet
Problem 2
Which of the following plasma proteins is responsible for osmotic pressure?
a. γ-Globulins
b. Albumin
c. α-Globulins
d. Clotting proteins
Problem 4a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Erythrocytes are biconcave discs with prominent nuclei.
Problem 4b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The main function of erythrocytes is to transport oxygen on the protein hemoglobin.
Problem 4c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Hemoglobin forms oxyhemoglobin when it binds to oxygen.
Problem 4d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Hemoglobin consists of two polypeptide chains bound to a heme group.
Problem 5
Erythropoiesis requires stimulation from the hormone:
a. Thrombin
b. Thrombopoietin
c. Thymosin
d. Erythropoietin
Problem 6
Erythrocytes are derived from stem cells called____, circulate in the blood for approximately _______ days, and are destroyed by an organ called the _______.
Problem 7
Anemia is defined as:
a. A decreased oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood.
b. A decreased iron content of the blood.
c. Decreased bone marrow function.
d. Abnormalities in hemoglobin.
Problem 8
Leukocytes are:
a. Nucleated cells that function in blood clotting
b. Nucleated cells that function in immunity
c. Anucleate cells that function in blood clotting
d. Anucleate cells that function in immunity
Problem 9
Match the following leukocytes with the correct definition.
__Basophil
__B lymphocyte
__Neutrophil
__Monocyte
__T lymphocyte
__Eosinophil
a. Destroys bacteria; directly phagocytoses bacteria
b. Responds to parasitic worm infection and mediates the allergic response
c. Activates all parts of the immune response; directly kills cancer or virally infected cells
d. Secretes inflammatory mediators
e. Agranulocyte that matures into macrophage
f. Agranulocyte that secretes antibodies
Problem 10
Lymphocytes are derived from the _____ cell line, whereas the other leukocytes are derived from the _____ cell line.
Problem 11
Platelets are derived from cells called:
a. Thromboblasts
b. Leukoblasts
c. Megakaryocytes
d. Thrombokaryocytes
Problem 12
Number the steps of hemostasis in order, putting 1 by the first event, 2 by the second, and so on.
____The intrinsic/contact activation and extrinsic/tissue factor pathways produce factor Xa.
____The clot retracts.
____Thrombin converts fibrinogen to fibrin, and fibrin glues the plug together.
____Platelets are activated, and the platelet plug forms.
____Vasoconstriction and increased tissue pressure decrease blood flow through the vessel.
____Tissue plasminogen activator activates plasmin, which degrades fibrin.
____The common pathway produces thrombin.
Problem 13
How do the intrinsic/contact activation and extrinsic/tissue factor coagulation pathways differ? How are they similar?
Problem 14
What are the overall goals of the common pathway of coagulation?
Problem 15
Which of the following is not an anticlotting agent produced by endothelial cells?
a. Prostacyclin
b. Protein C
c. Antithrombin-III
d. Warfarin
Problem 16
Tissue plasminogen activator, urokinase, and plasmin are important components of:
a. Coagulation
b. Fibrinolysis
c. Platelet plug formation
d. Hemostasis
Problem 17
The two most clinically important groups of antigens on erythrocytes are the ______ and ______ blood groups.
Problem 18
Which antigens does a person with blood type A− have on the surface of his or her erythrocytes?
a. A antigens
b. B antigens
c. Rh antigens
d. Both a and c are correct.
e. All of the above
Problem 19
Which of the following antibodies does a person with type O+ blood have in his or her plasma?
a. Anti-A antibodies
b. Anti-B antibodies
c. Anti-Rh antibodies
d. Both a and b are correct.
e. All of the above
