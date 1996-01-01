8. Joints
Which of the following correctly describes the function of a ligament?
a. It connects a muscle to its attachment point, such as a bone.
b. It is a fluid-filled structure that minimizes friction during movement.
c. It connects two bones to each other in a joint.
d. It surrounds a tendon and protects it in high-stress areas.
