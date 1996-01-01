Match the following terms with the correct definition from the right column.
____Plane joint
____Saddle joint
____Ball-and-socket joint
____Condylar joint
____Pivot joint
____Hinge joint
a. Uniaxial joint in which the rounded articular surface of one bone fits into a groove of another bone and is held in place by a ligamentous ring
b. Multiaxial joint in which the spherical articular surface of one bone fits into a cup or socket of another bone
c. Nonaxial joint in which two flat surfaces glide over each other
d. Uniaxial joint in which the convex articular surface of one bone fits into a concave articular depression
e. Biaxial joint in which the oval, convex articulating surface of one bone fits into the shallow depression of another bone
f. Biaxial joint in which each articular surface has both convex and concave regions
