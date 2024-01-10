8. Joints
Introduction to Joints
Problem 8.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When articular cartilage is damaged, often fibrocartilage forms instead of new hyaline cartilage. Does fibrocartilage have the same properties as hyaline cartilage? Is it likely to provide the same type of surface as hyaline cartilage? Explain. (Connects to Chapter 4)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
12
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos