Problem L3.1
A deviated septum results when the nasal septum is shifted to one side or the other. What bones might be involved in this condition? Why might this make breathing difficult?
Problem L3.2
Mrs. Dent presents to the clinic with back pain. During the exam, you notice that she has severe kyphosis, and you suspect a vertebral fracture. What specific part of her vertebra is likely to be fractured, considering her deformity? Explain.
Problem L3.3
You arrive on the scene where a person without a pulse was found. Someone on the scene performed CPR, but the individual unfortunately could not be revived. On postmortem examination, it is discovered that several ribs and the xiphoid process were fractured. What likely caused these fractures?
Problem L2.1
How do the atlas (C1) and the axis (C2) differ from other cervical vertebrae? How does this difference enable them to perform their functions?
Problem L2.2
Explain how abnormal bone structure could affect muscle function.
Problem L2.3
What structures form the knee and elbow joints? Of the two joints, which do you think would be more stable? Why?
Problem L3.4
Predict where each of the following structures is located, based on your knowledge of skeletal anatomy and anatomical terms (your answers should be along the lines of 'lateral crural region' or 'posterior cervical region').
a. Frontal lobe of brain
b. Suprahyoid muscle
c. Ulnar artery
d. Tibial nerve
e. Intercostal muscle
f. External iliac artery
Problem 1
Which of the following are considered parts of the axial skeleton? (Circle all that apply.)
a. Pectoral girdle
b. Lower limb
c. Skull
d. Vertebral column
e. Pelvic girdle
f. Thoracic cage
Problem 2
________is the anatomical name for a hole in a bone.
a. Fossa
b. Foramen
c. Condyle
d. Tubercle
Problem 3
The two parietal bones are united at the_______suture; they meet the frontal bone at the_____ suture, the temporal bones at the______ sutures, and the occipital bone at the_____suture.
Problem 4a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The four paranasal sinuses are the frontal, parietal, sphenoidal, and mandibular sinuses.
Problem 4b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. The cribriform plate is a component of the ethmoid bone.
Problem 4c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The sella turcica of the sphenoid bone houses the pituitary gland.
Problem 4d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. The styloid process of the temporal bone is a thick, posterior projection.
Problem 4e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. The most conspicuous feature of the temporal bone is the foramen magnum.
Problem 5
The only moveable bone in the adult skull is the:
a. Maxilla
b. Lacrimal bone
c. Mandible
d. Frontal bone
Problem 6
The structure(s) that divide the nasal cavity into right and left sides is/are the:
a. Nasal bones
b. Perpendicular plate of the ethmoid bone
c. Vomer
d. Both a and b are correct
e. Both b and c are correct
Problem 7
The 'soft spots' in an infant's skull are known as:
a. Fontanels
b. Sutures
c. Metopic joints
d. Hyaline cartilage
Problem 8a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The thoracic and sacral curvatures are the vertebral column's concave curvatures.
Problem 8b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. A vertebral disc is composed of an inner anulus fibrosus and an outer nucleus pulposus.
Problem 8c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The posterior projection from a vertebra is the spinous process.
Problem 8d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. The sacral, coccygeal, and cervical vertebrae are fused in an adult.
Problem 9
Transverse foramina are a characteristic of which kind of vertebra?
a. Thoracic
b. Lumbar
c. Sacral
d. Cervical
Problem 10
The inferior portion of the sternum is the_____ . The superior portion of the sternum is the_____, and it articulates with the______ and the first rib.
Problem 11
How do true, false, and floating ribs differ from one another?
Problem 12
Which of the following portions of the scapula articulates with the clavicle?
a. Coracoid process
b. Acromion
c. Spine
d. Glenoid cavity
Problem 13
The only bone of the arm is the _______. The forearm consists of the medial ______and the lateral_____.
Problem 14
The 'elbow bone' is called the:
a. Trochlea
b. Capitulum
c. Olecranon
d. Deltoid tuberosity
Problem 15
Which of the following is not a proximal carpal bone?
a. Hamate
b. Pisiform
c. Scaphoid
d. Lunate
Problem 16a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The obturator foramen articulates with the head of the femur at the hip joint.
