8. Joints
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
Fill in the blanks: The articulating ends of bones of synovial joints are covered in______. The remaining internal surfaces of the joint are lined by the_____, which produces synovial fluid. The entire joint is encased by the_____, which is composed of dense irregular collagenous connective tissue.
