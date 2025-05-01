Problem 1
Which of the following structures is not part of the central nervous system?
a. The brain
b. A nerve
c. The spinal cord
d. A tract
Problem 2
Match the names of the supporting cells found in column B with the appropriate descriptions in column A.
Column A
_______ (1) myelinates nerve fibers in the CNS
_______ (2) lines brain cavities
_______ (3) myelinates nerve fibers in the PNS
_______ (4) CNS phagocyte
________(5) helps regulate the ionic composition of CNS extracellular fluid
Column B
a. Astrocyte
b. Ependymal cell
c. Microglial cell
d. Oligodendrocyte
e. Satellite cell
f. Schwann cell
Problem 3
Assume that an EPSP is being generated on the dendritic membrane. Which will occur?
a. Specific Na⁺ channels will open.
b. Specific K⁺ channels will open.
c. A single type of channel will open, permitting simultaneous flow of Na⁺ and K⁺.
d. Na⁺ channels will open first and then close as K⁺ channels open.
Problem 5
Biogenic amine neurotransmitters include all but
a. Norepinephrine
b. Acetylcholine
c. Dopamine
d. Serotonin
Problem 6
Neuropeptides that act as natural opiates include
a. Substance P
b. Somatostatin and cholecystokinin
c. Tachykinins
d. Enkephalins
Problem 7
Inhibition of acetylcholinesterase by poisoning blocks neurotransmission at the neuromuscular junction because
a. ACh is no longer released by the presynaptic terminal.
b. ACh synthesis in the presynaptic terminal is blocked.
c. ACh is not degraded, so prolonged depolarization is enforced on the postsynaptic cell.
d. ACh is blocked from attaching to the postsynaptic ACh receptors.
Problem 8
The anatomical region of a multipolar neuron where the AP is initiated is the
a. Soma
b. Dendrites
c. Axon's initial segment
d. Axon terminals
Problem 9
An IPSP is inhibitory because
a. It hyperpolarizes the postsynaptic membrane.
b. It reduces the amount of neurotransmitter released by the presynaptic terminal.
c. It prevents calcium ion entry into the presynaptic terminal.
d. It changes the threshold of the neuron.
Problem 11
a. What is myelin?
b. How does the myelination process differ in the CNS and PNS?
Problem 12
Since all APs generated by a given nerve fiber have the same magnitude, how does the CNS 'know' whether a stimulus is strong or weak?
Problem 13
During a neurobiology lecture, a professor repeatedly refers to group A and group B fibers, absolute refractory period, and myelin sheath gaps. Define these terms.
Problem 14
Briefly describe the three stages of neuron development.
Problem 15
The velocity of nerve impulse conduction is greatest in
a. Heavily myelinated, large-diameter fibers
b. Myelinated, small-diameter fibers
c. Nonmyelinated, small-diameter fibers
d. Nonmyelinated, large-diameter fibers
Problem 16
a. Describe the composition and function of the cell body.
b. How are axons and dendrites alike? In what ways (structurally and functionally) do they differ?
Problem 17
a. Contrast unipolar, bipolar, and multipolar neurons structurally.
b. Indicate where each is most likely to be found.
Problem 18
What is the polarized membrane state? How is it maintained? (Note the relative roles of both passive and active mechanisms.)
Problem 19
Describe the events that must occur to generate an AP. Relate the sequence of changes in permeability to changes in the ion channels, and explain why the AP is an all-or-none phenomenon.
Problem 22
The effects of neurotransmitter binding are very brief. Explain.
Problem 23
When admitted to the emergency room, Sean was holding his right hand, which had a deep puncture hole in its palm. He explained that he had fallen on a nail while exploring a barn. Sean was given an antitetanus shot to prevent neural complications. Tetanus bacteria fester in deep, dark wounds, but how do their toxins travel in neural tissue?
Problem 24
Explain both the anatomical and functional divisions of the nervous system. Include the subdivisions of each.
Problem 25
Local anesthetics block voltage-gated Na⁺ channels. General anesthetics are thought to activate chemically gated Cl⁻ channels, thereby rendering the nervous system quiescent while surgery is performed. What specific process do anesthetics impair, and how does this interfere with nerve impulse transmission?
Problem 26
Rochelle developed multiple sclerosis when she was 27. After eight years she had lost a good portion of her ability to control her skeletal muscles. How did this happen?
Problem 27
In the Netherlands a young man named Jan was admitted to the emergency room. He and his friends had been to a rave. His friends say he started twitching and having muscle spasms which progressed until he was 'stiff as a board.' On examination, staff found a marked increase in muscle tone and hyperreflexia involving facial and limb muscles. In his pocket, he had unmarked dark yellow tablets with dark flecks. Analysis of the tablets showed them to contain a mixture of ecstasy and strychnine. Ecstasy would not cause this clinical picture, but strychnine, which blocks glycine receptors, could. Explain how.
Ch. 11 Fundamentals of the Nervous System and Nervous Tissue
Back
All textbooksKatja Hoehn, Lawrence W. Haynes, Matthew A. Abbott 12th EditionCh. 11 Fundamentals of the Nervous System and Nervous Tissue