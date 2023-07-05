Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology11. Nervous TissueAction Potentials
Problem 22
When admitted to the emergency room, Sean was holding his right hand, which had a deep puncture hole in its palm. He explained that he had fallen on a nail while exploring a barn. Sean was given an antitetanus shot to prevent neural complications. Tetanus bacteria fester in deep, dark wounds, but how do their toxins travel in neural tissue?

