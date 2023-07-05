Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology14. Autonomic Nervous SystemNeurotransmitters and ReceptorsCholinergic and adrenergic fibers
2:40 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook Question

In the Netherlands a young man named Jan was admitted to the emergency room. He and his friends had been to a rave. His friends say he started twitching and having muscle spasms which progressed until he was 'stiff as a board.' On examination, staff found a marked increase in muscle tone and hyperreflexia involving facial and limb muscles. In his pocket, he had unmarked dark yellow tablets with dark flecks. Analysis of the tablets showed them to contain a mixture of ecstasy and strychnine. Ecstasy would not cause this clinical picture, but strychnine, which blocks glycine receptors, could. Explain how.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
5:41m

Watch next

Master Adrenergic (adrenaline/epinephrine) Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from Dr Matt & Dr Mike

Start learning
05:41
Adrenergic (adrenaline/epinephrine) Receptors
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
290
2
13:11
Cholinergic Receptors
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
239
1
10:50
Chapter 14.6 ANS Neurotransmitters and Receptors BIO201
WyzSci
10
10:20
Adrenergic Receptors - CHEAT SHEET!
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
13
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.