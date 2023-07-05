Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology11. Nervous TissueSynapseExcitatory and Inhibitory Postsynaptic Potentials
Problem 3
Assume that an EPSP is being generated on the dendritic membrane. Which will occur? a. specific Na⁺ channels will open, b. specific K⁺ channels will open, c. a single type of channel will open, permitting simultaneous flow of Na⁺ and K⁺ , d. Na⁺ channels will open first and then close as K⁺ channels open.

