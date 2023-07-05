Inhibition of acetylcholinesterase by poisoning blocks neurotransmission at the neuromuscular junction because
a. ACh is no longer released by the presynaptic terminal,
b. ACh synthesis in the presynaptic terminal is blocked,
c. ACh is not degraded, so prolonged depolarization is enforced on the postsynaptic cell,
d. ACh is blocked from attaching to the postsynaptic ACh receptors.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.