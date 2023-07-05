Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology11. Nervous TissueNervous System CellsMyelin Sheath
Problem 2
Match the names of the supporting cells found in column B with the appropriate descriptions in column A. Column A  _______ (1) myelinates nerve fibers in the CNS  _______ (2) lines brain cavities  _______ (3) myelinates nerve fibers in the PNS  _______ (4) CNS phagocyte ________(5) helps regulate the ionic composition of CNS extracellular fluid Column B a. astrocyte b. ependymal cell c. microglial cell d. oligodendrocyte e. satellite cell f. Schwann cell

