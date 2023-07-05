Match the names of the supporting cells found in column B with the appropriate descriptions in column A.
Column A
_______ (1) myelinates nerve fibers in the CNS
_______ (2) lines brain cavities
_______ (3) myelinates nerve fibers in the PNS
_______ (4) CNS phagocyte
________(5) helps regulate the ionic composition of CNS extracellular fluid
Column B
a. astrocyte
b. ependymal cell
c. microglial cell
d. oligodendrocyte
e. satellite cell
f. Schwann cell
