Problem 1
More than one choice may apply.
Which of the following are accessory sex structures in the male?
a. Gonads
b. Gametes
c. Broad shoulders
d. Seminal vesicles
Problem 2
In terms of development, which of these pairs is mismatched?
a. Vagina—penis
b. Testis—ovary
c. Labia majora—scrotum
d. Uterine tube—ductus deferens
Problem 3
More than one choice may apply.
The myometrium is the muscular layer of the uterus, and the endometrium is the_________layer.
a. serosa
b. adventitia
c. submucosa
d. mucosa
Problem 4
More than one choice may apply.
Which of the following does not describe the gonadotropins?
a. Secreted by the pituitary gland
b. LH and FSH
c. Hormones with important functions in both males and females
d. The sex hormones secreted by the gonads
Problem 5
More than one choice may apply.
The approximate area between the anus and clitoris in the female is the
a. Peritoneum
b. Perineum
c. Vulva
d. Labia
Problem 6
More than one choice may apply.
Which of the following attach to the ovary?
Problem 7
More than one choice may apply. Human ova and sperm are similar in that
a. About the same number of each is produced per month.
b. They have the same degree of motility.
c. They are about the same size.
d. They have the same number of chromosomes.
Problem 8
More than one choice may apply.
Select the false statement about the cervix of the uterus.
a. It is the superiormost part of the uterus.
b. It projects into the vagina.
c. Its cervical glands secrete mucus.
d. It contains the cervical canal.
Problem 9
More than one choice may apply. Each month, typically only one
a. Primary follicle is stimulated.
b. Follicle secretes estrogens.
c. Vesicular follicle undergoes ovulation.
d. Ovary is stimulated.
Problem 10
More than one choice may apply. After ovulation, the ruptured follicle
a. Degenerates
b. Becomes a corpus luteum
c. Sloughs off as waste material
d. Mends and produces another oocyte
Problem 11
More than one choice may apply.
The outer layer of the blastocyst, which attaches to the uterine wall, is the
a. Yolk sac
b. Inner cell mass
c. Amnion
d. Trophoblast
Problem 12
The usual and most desirable presentation for birth is:
a. Vertex
b. Breach
c. Nonvertex
d. Headfirst
Problem 13
During human embryonic development, organogenesis occurs:
a. During the first trimester
b. During the second trimester
c. During the third trimester
d. Just before birth
Problem 14a
More than one choice may apply.
Match the correct letter from the figure to each item.
____ Primary spermatocyte
Problem 14b
More than one choice may apply.
Match the correct letter from the figure to each item.
___ Meiosis II occurs
Problem 14c
More than one choice may apply.
Match the correct letter from the figure to each item.
___ Spermatids
Problem 14d
More than one choice may apply.
Match the correct letter from the figure to each item.
___ Meiosis I occurs
Problem 14e
More than one choice may apply.
Match the correct letter from the figure to each item.
___ Secondary spermatocyte
Problem 15
What are the primary sex organs, or gonads, of males? What are their two major functions?
Problem 16
What is the function of seminal fluid? Name the three types of glands that help produce it.
Problem 17
Why are the male gonads not found in the abdominal cavity? Where are they found?
Problem 18
When does spermatogenesis begin? What causes it to begin?
Problem 19
Testosterone causes the male secondary sex characteristics to appear at puberty. Name three examples of male secondary sex characteristics.
Problem 20
Explain why a man's sexual responsiveness and secondary sex characteristics generally remain unchanged after a vasectomy.
Problem 21
Name the female gonad, and describe its two major functions.
Problem 22
Why is the term urogenital system more applicable to males than females?
Problem 23
Name the structures of the female duct system, and describe the important functions of each.
Problem 24
Given that the uterine tubes are not continuous with the ovaries, how can you explain the fact that not all ovulated 'eggs' end up in the female's peritoneal cavity?
Problem 25
The female cell that is ovulated is not a mature sex cell (ovum). When or under what conditions does it become mature?
Problem 26
What ovarian structures produce estrogens? Name the second hormone produced by the same structures.
Ch. 16 The Reproductive System
