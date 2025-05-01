Problem 1
Gustatory cells are:
a. Bipolar neurons
b. Multipolar neurons
c. Unipolar neurons
d. Epithelial cells
Problem 2
Alkaloids excite gustatory hairs mostly at the:
a. Tip of the tongue
b. Back of the tongue
c. Vallate papillae
d. Fungiform papillae
Problem 3
Cranial nerves that are part of the gustatory pathway include
a. Trigeminal
b. Facial
c. Hypoglossal
d. Glossopharyngeal
Problem 4
Which cranial nerve controls contraction of the circular smooth muscle of the iris?
a. Trigeminal
b. Facial
c. Oculomotor
d. Abducens
Problem 5
The cornea is nourished by
a. Corneal blood vessels
b. Aqueous humor
c. Vitreous humor
d. Scleral blood vessels
Problem 6
When the eye focuses for far vision:
a. The lens is at its thinnest
b. The ciliary muscles contract
c. The light rays are nearly parallel
d. Suspensory fibers of the ciliary zonule are slack
Problem 7
Convergence:
a. Requires contraction of the medial rectus muscles of both eyes
b. Is needed for near vision
c. Involves transmission of impulses along the abducens nerves
d. Can promote eyestrain
Problem 8
Which of the following are paired incorrectly?
a. Cochlear duct—cupula
b. Vestibule—macula
c. Ampulla—otoliths
d. Semicircular duct—ampulla
Problem 9
Movement of which structure triggers the bending of hairs of the hair cells in the spiral organ of Corti?
Problem 10
Sounds entering the external acoustic meatus are eventually converted to nerve impulses via a chain of events including:
a. Vibration of the eardrum
b. Vibratory motion of the ossicles against the oval window
c. Stimulation of hair cells in the spiral organ of Corti
d. Resonance of the cupula
Problem 11a
Match the letter of the appropriate structure in the figure to its description.
1. Attachment of the optic nerve at this site results in a blind spot
Problem 11b
Match the letter of the appropriate structure in the figure to its description.
2. Gel-like fluid filling the posterior eye chamber
Problem 11c
Match the letter of the appropriate structure in the figure to its description.
3. Smooth muscle that contracts to cause lens accommodation
Problem 11d
Match the letter of the appropriate structure in the figure to its description.
4. Pigmented, vascular tunic deep to the fibrous tunic
Problem 11e
Match the letter of the appropriate structure on the figure to its description.
5. Crystal-like structure that refracts (bends) light so it focuses on the retina.
Problem 11f
Match the letter of the appropriate structure on the figure to its description.
6. Area of the sensory layer that detects color only.
Problem 11g
Match the letter of the appropriate structure on the figure to its description.
7. Transparent “window” that allows light to enter the eye
Problem 11h
Match the letter of the appropriate structure on the figure to its description.
8. White portion of the fibrous tunic
Problem 11i
Match the letter of the appropriate structure on the figure to its description.
9. Sensory tunic: contains pigment and photoreceptors
Problem 11j
Match the letter of the appropriate structure on the figure to its description.
10. The pigmented part of the eye visible anteriorly, made of smooth muscle
Problem 12
Name three accessory eye structures that help to lubricate the eyeball, and name the secretion of each.
Problem 13
Compare and contrast emmetropia, hyperopia, and myopia. What type of lenses will help correct each of these?
Problem 14
Name the extrinsic eye muscles that allow you to direct your eyes.
Problem 15
Trace the pathway of light from the time it hits the cornea until it excites the rods and cones.
Problem 16
Name the structures of the outer, middle, and inner ears, and give the general function of each structure and each group of structures.
Problem 17
Sound waves hitting the eardrum set it into motion. Trace the pathway of vibrations from the eardrum to the spiral organ of Corti, where the hair cells are stimulated.
Problem 18
Normal balance depends on information transmitted from a number of sensory receptor types. Name at least three of these receptors.
Problem 19
For each of the following descriptions, indicate whether it applies to a macula or a crista ampullaris: inside a semicircular canal; contains otoliths; responds to linear acceleration and deceleration; has a cupula; responds to rotational acceleration and deceleration; inside the vestibule.
Problem 20
Nine children attending the same day-care center developed red, inflamed eyes and eyelids. What are the most likely cause and name of this condition?
Problem 21
Sylvia Marcus, age 70, recently had surgery for otosclerosis. The operation was a failure and did not improve her condition. What was the purpose of the surgery, and exactly what was it trying to accomplish?
Ch. 8 Special Senses
