Problem 1
Which level of organization consists of groups of cells with similar structures and functions? (More than one may apply.)
<IMAGE>
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
Problem 2
Which is not essential to survival?
a. Water
b. Oxygen
c. Gravity
d. Atmospheric pressure
e. Nutrients
Problem 3
Using the terms listed below, fill in the blank with the proper term.
Anterior
Superior
Medial
Proximal
Superficial
posterior
Inferior
Lateral
Distal
Deep
The heart is located__________to the diaphragm.
The muscles are____________to the bone.
The shoulder is_____________to the elbow.
In anatomical position, the thumb is__________to the index finger.
The vertebral region is_____________to the scapular region.
The gluteal region is located on the____________surface of the body.
Problem 4a
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____1. Digital
<IMAGE>
Problem 4b
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____2. Dorsal
<IMAGE>
Problem 4c
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____3. Gluteal
<IMAGE>
Problem 4d
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
________ 4. Inguinal
Problem 4e
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____4. Plantar
<IMAGE>
Problem 4f
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____ 6. Frontal
<IMAGE>
Problem 4g
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____7. Calcaneal
<IMAGE>
Problem 4h
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____ 8. Sural
<IMAGE>
Problem 4i
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____9. Antecubital
<IMAGE>
Problem 5
Anatomical terms that apply to the backside of the body in the anatomical position include:
a. Ventral and anterior
b. Back and rear
c. Posterior and dorsal
d. Head and lateral
Problem 6
A neurosurgeon orders a spinal tap for a patient. Into what body cavity will the needle be inserted?
a. Ventral
b. Thoracic
c. Dorsal
d. Cranial
e. Pelvic
Problem 7
Which of the following groupings of the abdominopelvic regions is medial?
a. Hypochondriac, hypogastric, umbilical
b. Hypochondriac, lumbar, inguinal
c. Hypogastric, umbilical, epigastric
d. Lumbar, umbilical, iliac
e. Iliac, umbilical, hypochondriac
Problem 8
Which component of homeostatic control is responsible for the following?
<IMAGE>
1. Sends signal to effector.
2. Sends signal to control center.
3. Receives signal of environmental change.
4. In negative feedback, reduces original stimulus.
Problem 9
Define anatomy and physiology.
Problem 11
On what body surface is each of the following located: nose, calf of leg, ears, umbilicus, fingernails?
Problem 12
Which of the following organ systems—digestive, respiratory, reproductive, circulatory, urinary, or muscular—are found in both subdivisions of the ventral body cavity?
Which are found in the thoracic cavity only?
In the abdominopelvic cavity only?
Problem 13
Explain the meaning of homeostasis as applied to the living organism.
Problem 14
What is the consequence of loss of homeostasis, or homeostatic imbalance?
Problem 15
A nurse informed John that she was about to take blood from his antecubital region. What part of his body was she referring to? Later, she came back and said that she was going to give him an antibiotic shot in the deltoid region. Where on his body did he get the shot? Before John left the office, the nurse noticed that his left sural region was badly bruised. What part of his body was black and blue?
Problem 16
Jennifer fell off her motorcycle and tore a nerve in her axillary region. She also tore ligaments in her cervical and scapular regions and broke the only bone of her right brachial region. Explain where each of her injuries is located.
Problem 17
Mr. Garcia is behaving abnormally, and doctors strongly suspect he has a brain tumor. Which medical imaging device—conventional X-ray, CT, PET, ultrasound, or fMRI—would be best for precisely locating a tumor within the brain? Explain your choice.
Problem 18
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) is secreted in response to a drop in the calcium level in the blood. The secretion of PTH is regulated by a negative feedback mechanism. What can you expect to happen to the calcium blood level as increased amounts of PTH are secreted, and why?
Problem 19
Billy was dicing vegetables for dinner and accidentally cut his finger. Which feedback system, positive or negative, is at work during the process of blood clotting? Explain your choice.
Ch. 1 The Human Body: An Orientation
