25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
3:39 minutes
Problem 23b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Contrast the following homeostatic imbalances: oliguria, anuria, polyuria, and nocturia.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review: Urinary System with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos