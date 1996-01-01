25. Urinary System
Urine and Renal Function Tests
Problem 28
Mr. Jessup, a 55-year-old man, is operated on for a cerebral tumor. About one month later, he complains that he is excessively thirsty and that he has been voiding almost continuously. A urine sample is collected, and its specific gravity is 1.001. What is your diagnosis of Mr. Jessup's problem, and how might it be related to his previous surgery?
