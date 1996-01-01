25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
Problem 27
Two physiology students are having a disagreement about renal function. Dan says that the kidneys work harder when you eat a high-salt diet, whereas Peter says that they work harder when you drink lots of water. Who is right, and why?
