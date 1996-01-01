25. Urinary System
Urine and Renal Function Tests
Raymond is hypertensive and was recently diagnosed with impaired kidney function based on urinalysis and a blood test for creatinine. What sorts of test results would you expect, and how is hypertension related to kidney function?
