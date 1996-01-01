25. Urinary System
Urine and Renal Function Tests
Problem 26
What happens to the rate of RBC production in a patient on dialysis with total renal failure? What could be given to the patient to counteract such a problem? (Hint: You might want to check Table 9.2 for help with this one.)
