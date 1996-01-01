27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
Problem 5b
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. The approximate area between the anus and clitoris in the female is the a. peritoneum. b. perineum. c. vulva. d. labia.
