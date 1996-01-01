27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Anatomy
Problem 1
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following are accessory sex structures in the male? a. Gonads b. Gametes c. Broad shoulders d. Seminal vesicles
