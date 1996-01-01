27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Select the false statement about the cervix of the uterus. a. It is the superiormost part of the uterus. b.It projects into the vagina. c.Its cervical glands secrete mucus. d. It contains the cervical canal.
