27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
2:07 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Crystal had both her left ovary and her right uterine tube removed surgically at age 17 because of a cyst and a tumor in these organs. Now, at age 32, she remains healthy and is expecting her second child. How could Crystal conceive a child with just one ovary and one uterine tube, separated on opposite sides of the pelvis?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Female Reproductive Structures with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice