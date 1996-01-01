27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. The outer layer of the blastocyst, which attaches to the uterine wall, is the a. yolk sac. b. inner cell mass. c. amnion. d. trophoblast.
