Problem 1
The large onion-shaped receptors that are found deep in the dermis and in subcutaneous tissue and that respond to deep pressure are
a. Epithelial tactile complexes
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Free nerve endings
d. Muscle spindles
Problem 2
Proprioceptors include all of the following except
a. Muscle spindles
b. Tendon organs
c. Epithelial tactile complexes
d. Joint kinesthetic receptors
Problem 3
Match the receptor type in column B to the correct description in column A.
Column A
______ (1) Pain, itch, and temperature receptors
______ (2) Contains intrafusal fibers and anulospiral and flower spray endings
______ (3) Discriminative touch receptor in hairless skin (fingertips)
______ (4) Contains receptor endings wrapped around thick collagen bundles
______ (5) Rapidly adapting deep-pressure receptor
______ (6) Slowly adapting deep-pressure receptor
Column B
a. Bulbous corpuscles
b. Tendon organ
c. Muscle spindle
d. Free nerve endings
e. Lamellar corpuscle
f. Tactile corpuscle
Problem 4
Match the names of the cranial nerves in column B to the appropriate description in column A.
Column A
_______ (1) Causes pupillary constriction
_______ (2) The major sensory nerve of the face
_______ (3) Serves the sternocleido-mastoid and trapezius muscles
_______ (4) Purely sensory (two nerves)
_______ (5) Serves the tongue muscles
_______ (6) Allows you to chew your food
_______ (7) Impaired in Bell's palsy
_______ (8) Helps regulate heart activity
_______ (9) Helps you hear and maintain your balance
_______ (10) Contain parasympathetic motor fibers (four nerves)
Column B
a. Abducens
b. Accessory
c. Facial
d. Glossopharyngeal
e. Hypoglossal
f. Oculomotor
g. Olfactory
h. Optic
i. Trigeminal
j. Trochlear
k. Vagus
l. Vestibulocochlear
Problem 5
The connective tissue sheath that surrounds a fascicle of nerve fibers is the
a. Epineurium
b. Endoneurium
c. Perineurium
d. Epimysium
Problem 6
Accessory glands that produce an oily secretion are the
a. Conjunctiva
b. Lacrimal glands
c. Tarsal glands
Problem 7
The portion of the fibrous layer that is white and opaque is the
a. Choroid
b. Cornea
c. Retina
d. Sclera
Problem 8
Which sequence best describes a normal route for the flow of tears from the eyes into the nasal cavity?
a. Lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs, nasolacrimal ducts
b. Lacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, nasolacrimal ducts
c. Nasolacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs
Problem 9
The phenomenon of dark adaptation is best explained by the fact that
a. Rhodopsin does not function in dim light.
b. Rhodopsin breakdown occurs slowly.
c. Rods exposed to intense light need time to generate rhodopsin.
d. Cones are stimulated to function by bright light.
Problem 10
Nearsightedness is more properly called
a. Myopia
b. Hyperopia
c. Presbyopia
d. Emmetropia
Problem 11
Of the neurons in the retina, the axons of which of these form the optic nerve?
a. Bipolar cells
b. Ganglion cells
c. Cone cells
d. Horizontal cells
Problem 12
Which reactions occur when a person looks at a distant object?
a. Pupils constrict, ciliary zonule (suspensory ligament) relaxes, lenses become less convex
b. Pupils dilate, ciliary zonule becomes taut, lenses become less convex
c. Pupils dilate, ciliary zonule becomes taut, lenses become more convex
d. Pupils constrict, ciliary zonule relaxes, lenses become more convex
Problem 13
The blind spot of the eye is
a. Where more rods than cones are found
b. Where the macula lutea is located
c. Where only cones occur
d. Where the optic nerve leaves the eye
Problem 14
Taste buds are found on the
a. Anterior part of the tongue
b. Posterior part of the tongue
c. Palate
d. All of these
Problem 15
Olfactory nerve filaments are found
a. In the optic bulbs
b. Passing through the cribriform plate of the ethmoid bone
c. In the optic tracts
d. In the olfactory cortex
Problem 16
Which of the following statements does not correctly describe the spiral organ?
a. Sounds of high frequency stimulate hair cells at the basal end.
b. The 'hairs' of the receptor cells are embedded in the tectorial membrane.
c. The basilar membrane acts as a resonator.
d. The more numerous outer hair cells are largely responsible for our perception of sound.
Problem 17
The structure that allows pressure in the middle ear to be equalized with atmospheric pressure is the
a. Pinna
b. Pharyngotympanic tube
c. Tympanic membrane
d. Oval window
Problem 18
Otoliths (ear stones) are
a. A cause of deafness
b. A type of hearing aid
c. Important in equilibrium
d. The rock-hard petrous part of the temporal bones
Problem 19
How do rods and cones differ functionally?
Problem 20
A reflex that causes reciprocal activation of the antagonist muscle is the
a. Crossed-extensor
b. Flexor
c. Tendon
d. Muscle stretch
Problem 21
Damage to the medial recti muscles would probably affect
a. Accommodation
b. Refraction
c. Convergence
d. Pupil constriction
Problem 22
Blockage of the scleral venous sinus might result in
a. A sty
b. Glaucoma
c. Conjunctivitis
d. A cataract
Problem 23
Pitch is to frequency of sound as loudness is to
a. Quality
b. Intensity
c. Overtones
d. All of these
Problem 24
Which of the following is important in maintaining the balance of the body?
a. Visual cues
b. Semicircular canals
c. The saccule
d. Proprioceptors
e. All of these
Problem 25
Which of the following is not a possible cause of conduction deafness?
a. Impacted cerumen
b. Middle ear infection
c. Cochlear nerve degeneration
d. Otosclerosis
Problem 26
Where are the olfactory sensory neurons, and why is that site poorly suited for their job?
Problem 27
Differentiate clearly between sensation and perception.
Problem 28
Central pattern generators (CPGs) are found at the segmental level of motor control.
a. What is the job of the CPGs?
b. What controls them, and where is this control localized?
Problem 29
Compare and contrast flexor and crossed-extensor reflexes.
Problem 30
Characterize each receptor activity described below by choosing the appropriate letter and number(s) from keys A and B.
_____ , _____ (1) You are enjoying an ice cream cone.
_____ , _____ (2) You have just scalded yourself with hot coffee.
_____ , _____ (3) The retinas of your eyes are stimulated.
_____ , _____ (4) You bump (lightly) into someone.
_____ , _____ (5) You are in a completely dark room and reaching toward the light switch.
_____ , _____ (6) You feel uncomfortable after a large meal.
Key A:
a. Exteroceptor
b. Interoceptor
c. Proprioceptor
Key B:
(1) Chemoreceptor
(2) Mechanoreceptor
(3) Nociceptor
(4) Photoreceptor
(5) Thermoreceptor
