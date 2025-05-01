Problem 4

Match the names of the cranial nerves in column B to the appropriate description in column A.

Column A

_______ (1) Causes pupillary constriction

_______ (2) The major sensory nerve of the face

_______ (3) Serves the sternocleido-mastoid and trapezius muscles

_______ (4) Purely sensory (two nerves)

_______ (5) Serves the tongue muscles

_______ (6) Allows you to chew your food

_______ (7) Impaired in Bell's palsy

_______ (8) Helps regulate heart activity

_______ (9) Helps you hear and maintain your balance

_______ (10) Contain parasympathetic motor fibers (four nerves)

Column B

a. Abducens

b. Accessory

c. Facial

d. Glossopharyngeal

e. Hypoglossal

f. Oculomotor

g. Olfactory

h. Optic

i. Trigeminal

j. Trochlear

k. Vagus

l. Vestibulocochlear