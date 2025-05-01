Problem 1
All of the following characterize the ANS except
a. A two-neuron efferent chain
b. Presence of neuron cell bodies in the CNS
c. Presence of neuron cell bodies in the ganglia
d. Innervation of skeletal muscles
Problem 2a
Relate each of the following terms or phrases to either the sympathetic (S) or parasympathetic (P) division of the autonomic nervous system:
______ (1) Short preganglionic, long postganglionic fibers
______ (2) Intramural ganglia
______ (3) Craniosacral part
______ (4) Adrenergic fibers
______ (5) Cervical ganglia
______ (6) Otic and ciliary ganglia
Problem 2b
Relate each of the following terms or phrases to either the sympathetic (S) or parasympathetic (P) division of the autonomic nervous system:
______ (7) Generally short-duration action
______ (8) Increases heart rate and blood pressure
______ (9) Increases gastric motility and secretion of lacrimal, salivary, and digestive juices
______ (10) Innervates blood vessels
______ (11) Most active when you are relaxing in a hammock
______ (12) Active when you are running in the Boston Marathon
Problem 3
The white rami communicantes contain what kind of fibers?
a. Preganglionic parasympathetic
b. Postganglionic parasympathetic
c. Preganglionic sympathetic
d. Postganglionic sympathetic
Problem 4
Collateral sympathetic ganglia are involved with innervating
a. abdominal organs
b. thoracic organs
c. head
d. arrector pili
e. all of these
Problem 5
Which ANS fibers release acetylcholine? Which release norepinephrine?
Problem 6
Where are the cell bodies of visceral sensory neurons?
Problem 7
Briefly explain why the following terms are sometimes used to refer to the autonomic nervous system: involuntary nervous system and emotional-visceral system.
Problem 8
Describe the anatomical relationship of the white and gray rami communicantes to the spinal nerve, and indicate the kind of fibers found in each ramus type.
Problem 9
Indicate the results of sympathetic activation of the following structures: sweat glands, eye pupils, adrenal medullae, heart, bronchioles of the lungs, liver, blood vessels of vigorously working skeletal muscles, blood vessels of digestive viscera, salivary glands.
Problem 10
Which of the effects listed in response to question 9 would be reversed by parasympathetic activity?
Problem 11
Describe the meaning and importance of sympathetic tone and parasympathetic tone.
Problem 12
Describe the importance of the hypothalamus in controlling the autonomic nervous system.
Problem 13
Tiffany, a 21-year-old college student, is having trouble sleeping, cries frequently, and has recurrent thoughts of suicide. An antidepressant is prescribed. Like many such drugs, this antidepressant has anticholinergic side effects. What side effects might Tiffany experience in the first week of treatment?
Problem 14
As the aroma of freshly brewed coffee drifted by dozing Henry's nose, his mouth started to water and his stomach began to rumble. Explain his reactions in terms of ANS activity.
Problem 15
Mr. Johnson suffers from urinary retention and a hypoactive urinary bladder. Bethanechol, a drug that mimics acetylcholine's autonomic effects, is prescribed to manage his problem. First explain the rationale for prescribing bethanechol, and then predict which of the following adverse effects Mr. Johnson might experience while taking this drug (select all that apply): dizziness, low blood pressure, deficient tear formation, wheezing, increased mucus production in bronchi, deficient salivation, diarrhea, cramping, excessive sweating, undesirable erection of penis.
Problem 16
A 32-year-old woman complains of intermittent aching pains in the medial two fingers of both hands. During such episodes, the fingers become blanched and then blue. Her history is taken, and it is noted that she is a heavy smoker. The physician advises her that she must stop smoking and states that she will not prescribe any medication until the patient has discontinued smoking for a month. What is this patient's condition, and why was she told to stop smoking?
Ch. 14 The Autonomic Nervous System
