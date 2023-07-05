Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology15. Special SensesLevels of ANS ControlLevels of ANS Control
2:43 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

As the aroma of freshly brewed coffee drifted by dozing Henry's nose, his mouth started to water and his stomach began to rumble. Explain his reactions in terms of ANS activity.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
3:01m

Watch next

Master Control of ANS Function with a bite sized video explanation from WyzSci

Start learning
03:01
Control of ANS Function
WyzSci
439
1
09:49
CNS Control of ANS
Chuck Benton
343
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.