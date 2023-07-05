Tiffany, a 21-year-old college student, is having trouble sleeping, cries frequently, and has recurrent thoughts of suicide. An antidepressant is prescribed. Like many such drugs, this antidepressant has anticholinergic side effects. What side effects might Tiffany experience in the first week of treatment?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
15
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions with a bite sized video explanation from Professor Dave Explains