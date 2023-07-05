Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology14. Autonomic Nervous SystemANS Characteristics
Problem 13
Tiffany, a 21-year-old college student, is having trouble sleeping, cries frequently, and has recurrent thoughts of suicide. An antidepressant is prescribed. Like many such drugs, this antidepressant has anticholinergic side effects. What side effects might Tiffany experience in the first week of treatment?

