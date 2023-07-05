Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology14. Autonomic Nervous SystemANS CharacteristicsANS Characteristics
2:19 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

A 32-year-old woman complains of intermittent aching pains in the medial two fingers of both hands. During such episodes, the fingers become blanched and then blue. Her history is taken, and it is noted that she is a heavy smoker. The physician advises her that she must stop smoking and states that she will not prescribe any medication until the patient has discontinued smoking for a month. What is this patient's condition, and why was she told to stop smoking?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
6:38m

Watch next

Master The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions with a bite sized video explanation from Professor Dave Explains

Start learning
06:38
The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
Professor Dave Explains
526
2
08:46
ANS versus Somatic Nervous System
WyzSci
553
1
09:04
Autonomic Nervous System
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
283
1
02:46
Comparing the ANS and SNS: Anatomy and Physiology
Dr. Frank O'Neill GrowGrayMatter
22
05:43
Functions of the ANS
bioemily
17
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.