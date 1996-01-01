14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
2:03 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the effects listed in response to question 9 would be reversed by parasympathetic activity?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions with a bite sized video explanation from Professor Dave ExplainsStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice