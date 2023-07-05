Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology15. Special SensesLevels of ANS ControlLevels of ANS Control
3:15 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question

A reflex that causes reciprocal activation of the antagonist muscle is the a. crossed-extensor, b. flexor, c. tendon, d. muscle stretch.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
3:01m

Watch next

Master Control of ANS Function with a bite sized video explanation from WyzSci

Start learning
03:01
Control of ANS Function
WyzSci
439
1
09:49
CNS Control of ANS
Chuck Benton
343
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.