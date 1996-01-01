14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
Relate each of the following terms or phrases to either the sympathetic (S) or parasympathetic (P) division of the autonomic nervous system: ______ (7) generally short-duration action ______ (8) increases heart rate and blood pressure ______ (9) increases gastric motility and secretion of lacrimal, salivary, and digestive juices ______ (10) innervates blood vessels ______ (11) most active when you are relaxing in a hammock ______ (12) active when you are running in the Boston Marathon
