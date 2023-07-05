Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology14. Autonomic Nervous SystemANS DivisionsThe sympathetic division
Problem 9
Textbook Question

Indicate the results of sympathetic activation of the following structures: sweat glands, eye pupils, adrenal medullae, heart, bronchioles of the lungs, liver, blood vessels of vigorously working skeletal muscles, blood vessels of digestive viscera, salivary glands.

Verified Solution
