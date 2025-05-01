Problem 1
Identify the five types of white blood cells in the following photographs:
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
Problem 2
The formed elements of the blood include:
(a) Plasma, fibrin, and serum
(b) Albumins, globulins, and fibrinogen
(c) WBCs, RBCs, and platelets
(d) All of these
Problem 3
Blood temperature is approximately ___, and blood pH averages ___.
(a) 36 °C, 7.0
(b) 39 °C, 7.8
(c) 38 °C, 7.4
(d) 37 °C, 7.0
Problem 4
Plasma contributes approximately _____ percent of the volume of whole blood, and water accounts for _____ percent of the plasma volume.
(a) 55, 92
(b) 25, 55
(c) 92, 55
(d) 35, 72
Problem 5
Serum is:
(a) The same as blood plasma
(b) Plasma minus the formed elements
(c) Plasma minus the proteins
(d) Plasma minus fibrinogen
(e) Plasma minus the electrolytes
Problem 6
A hemoglobin molecule is composed of:
(a) Two protein chains
(b) Three protein chains
(c) Four protein chains and nothing else
(d) Four protein chains and four heme groups
(e) Four heme groups but no protein
Problem 7
The following is a list of the phases involved in the process of hemostasis:
- Coagulation
- Fibrinolysis
- Vascular spasm
- Retraction
- Platelet phase
The correct sequence of these phases is:
(a) 5, 1, 4, 2, 3
(b) 3, 5, 1, 4, 2
(c) 2, 3, 5, 1, 4
(d) 3, 5, 4, 1, 2
(e) 4, 3, 5, 2, 1
Problem 8
Stem cells responsible for lymphocytopoiesis are located in:
(a) The thymus and spleen
(b) The lymph nodes
(c) The red bone marrow
(d) All of these structures
Problem 9
___ and ____ affect almost every aspect of the clotting process.
(a) Calcium, vitamin K
(b) Calcium, vitamin B12
(c) Sodium, vitamin K
(d) Sodium, vitamin B12
Problem 10
What five major functions are performed by blood?
Problem 11
Name the three major types of plasma proteins and identify their functions.
Problem 12
Which type of antibodies does plasma contain for each of the following blood types?
(a) Type A
(b) Type B
(c) Type AB
(d) Type O
Problem 13
What four characteristics of WBCs are important to their response to tissue invasion or injury?
Problem 14
Which kinds of WBCs contribute to the body's nonspecific defenses?
Problem 15
Name the three types of lymphocytes and identify their functions.
Problem 16
What is the difference between prothrombin and thrombin?
Problem 17
What four conditions cause the release of erythropoietin?
Problem 18
What contribution from the intrinsic and the extrinsic pathways is necessary for the common pathway to begin?
Problem 19
Dehydration would:
(a) Cause an increase in the hematocrit
(b) Cause a decrease in the hematocrit
(c) Have no effect on the hematocrit
(d) Cause an increase in plasma volume
Problem 20
Erythropoietin directly stimulates RBC formation by:
(a) Increasing rates of mitotic divisions in erythroblasts
(b) Speeding up the maturation of red blood cells
(c) Accelerating the rate of hemoglobin synthesis
(d) All of these
Problem 21
The waste product bilirubin is formed from:
(a) Transferrin
(b) Globin
(c) Heme
(d) Hemosiderin
(e) Ferritin
Problem 22
A difference between the A, B, and O blood types and the Rh factor is:
(a) Rh agglutinogens are not found on the surface of red blood cells
(b) Rh agglutinogens do not produce a cross-reaction
(c) Individuals who are Rh− do not carry agglutinins to Rh factor unless they have been previously sensitized
(d) Rh agglutinogens are found free in the plasma
(e) Rh agglutinogens are found bound to plasma proteins
Problem 23
How do red blood cells differ from white blood cells in both form and function?
Problem 24
How do elements of blood defend against toxins and pathogens in the body?
Problem 25
What is the role of blood in the stabilization and maintenance of body temperature?
Problem 26
Relate the structure of hemoglobin to its function.
Problem 27
Why is aspirin sometimes prescribed for the prevention of vascular problems?
Problem 28
A test for prothrombin time is used to identify deficiencies in the extrinsic clotting pathway; prothrombin time is prolonged if any of the factors are deficient. A test for activated partial thromboplastin time is used in a similar fashion to detect deficiencies in the intrinsic clotting pathway. Which factor would be deficient if a person had a prolonged prothrombin time but a normal partial thromboplastin time?
Problem 29
In the disease mononucleosis ('mono'), the spleen enlarges because of increased numbers of phagocytes and other cells. Common signs and symptoms of this disease include pale complexion, a tired feeling, and a lack of energy sometimes to the point of not being able to get out of bed. What might cause these signs and symptoms?
Problem 30
Almost half of our vitamin K is synthesized by bacteria that inhabit the large intestine. Based on this information, how could taking a broad-spectrum antibiotic for a long time cause frequent nosebleeds?
Ch. 19 Blood
