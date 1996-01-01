17. Blood
Functions and Components
Blood temperature is approximately___ , and blood pH averages___. (a) 36 °C, 7.0, (b) 39 °C, 7.8, (c) 38 °C, 7.4, (d) 37 °C, 7.0
