17. Blood
Functions and Components
Problem 2b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The formed elements of the blood include (a) plasma, fibrin, and serum, (b) albumins, globulins, and fibrinogen, (c) WBCs, RBCs, and platelets, (d) all of these.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Primary Functions Of Blood - Components Of Blood with a bite sized video explanation from Whats Up DudeStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos