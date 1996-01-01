17. Blood
White Blood Cells
Problem 29
In the disease mononucleosis ('mono'), the spleen enlarges because of increased numbers of phagocytes and other cells. Common signs and symptoms of this disease include pale complexion, a tired feeling, and a lack of energy sometimes to the point of not being able to get out of bed. What might cause these signs and symptoms?
